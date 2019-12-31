In some ways, the rise in hate is not a surprise. History has shown that whenever there is progress and change, there is resistance. The hate we see today is not new, but how it is being promoted and perpetrated is. Indeed, the words of hate that inspire violence would be familiar to our ancestors, but rather than being whispered in secret meetings, smears are tweeted for all the world to see. Today, those who want to sow hate and fear can do so with ease and anonymity, and without regard to the truth or the safety of others.