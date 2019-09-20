Penn’s own students have been calling on the school to pay at least $6.6 million per year — in line with what Harvard and Brown have already paid. And Penn can afford to do that and more without flinching —$6.6 million is just 0.1% of its operating budget. Given the massive size of its endowment ($13.8 billion), Penn would have at least an additional $65 million to spend every year if it simply increased its endowment spending rate from 4 to 5 percent, the minimum required for private foundations. No other university in the city could come anywhere close — Drexel’s endowment is around $780 million, and Temple’s is just over $640 million.