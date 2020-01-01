Decades later, I learned there is a belated payback of sorts. Under Social Security rules, people born on Jan. 1 are considered to have been in the previous year and month. In my case, that’s December 1955. Social Security follows English common law that finds that a person attains an age on the day before their birthday. That regulation shaves two months off my Full Retirement Age — down from 66 and 4 months to 66 and 2 months — and allows me to go on Medicare a month before my 65th birthday.