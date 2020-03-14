The final chapters of the Cold War were fought by proxies in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. After we crouched beneath elementary school desks to shelter from a Soviet nuclear strike that never arrived, we sat transfixed as the Berlin Wall and the solid, permanent reality of a superpower rival to our country crumbled into dust. Once out of the lifelong shadow of the Cold War, we didn’t have long to blink. Reservists my age unexpectedly deployed for real and traveled to the other side of the world to kick Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait, and seemed to get Vietnam’s monkey off America’s back. Yet in 1992, 2000, and 2004, children of the 1940s headed to the mat again to wrestle over the legacy of Vietnam.