My grandmother was one of seven Sherrer sisters from Gloucester City, of whom Ray was the oldest. During the Depression and the war, they often shared homes, bringing three or four of them and their families together under one roof. Cousins and siblings were one and the same. To my mother, Patricia, who was 14 when Bart died, he was her champion, the one who wanted her to go to college and paid her to shine his saddle shoes because no one else could do it better.