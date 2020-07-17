In the space of an hour, we saw three of these professionally inserted gamps take off faster than kids on the boardwalk’s SkyCoaster. One woman, seeing that her sun protection had turned into a killer canvas tumbleweed, slowly hoisted herself from her towel and moseyed to where the unmoored menace had caught on a dune. (This is not the time for a leisurely Baywatch jog, ladies!) Meanwhile, I spent the rest of the afternoon on high alert, ready to dive-bomb the next rogue projectile — bikini bedamned.