Berks is not a federal facility; it is owned and operated by Berks County based on a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Because it is operated by the county, it is subject to state regulations. Those regulations say that children younger than 9 may not be detained in a secure facility, which Berks — with its locked doors and round-the-clock surveillance — clearly is. Federal law itself confirms that all facilities that detain migrant children must be licensed by the state.