There is strong evidence (from an independent tribunal that met in London) that China, which has many more people in concentration camps — perhaps 1.5 million in Xinjiang alone — than Hitler had during the 1936 Olympics, is still harvesting organs, including hearts, from prisoners, some while still alive, for Chinese and foreign purchasers. Silver, however, is ostentatiously sensitive about “owners,” so Beijing should avoid that word, or else. The NBA should have done what a congressional letter recommends: suspend activities in China until “government-controlled broadcasters and government-controlled commercial sponsors end their boycott of NBA activities and the selective treatment of the Houston Rockets.” This would have caused Beijing’s infantilism to become a national embarrassment — a weak nation’s idea of national strength.