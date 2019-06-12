Processed meats like bacon have their share of health concerns. They contain additives, namely nitrate — but that’s a chemical we already get primarily from leafy greens like arugula and spinach. In recent years, the World Health Organization has also noted a link between processed meat and cancer. But of course, what matters is the relative lifetime risk and how much you consume. Take smoking for example—it raises a person’s lifetime risk for developing cancer by 2,500 percent. Compare this to a slice of bacon, which by the WHO’s own standards, translates to not even a one percent increase in lifetime cancer risk.