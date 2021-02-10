Industries like automakers are already headed toward clean energy. GM’s recent pledge to produce only zero-emissions cars and trucks by 2035 is just one example. Currently, an estimated 2% of U.S. auto sales are electric vehicles. In the next decade, if GM and other automakers fulfill their goals, the growth of this industry will be astronomical. Auto manufacturing jobs will also be accompanied by a massive infrastructure push to facilitate consumer adoption of electric vehicles. President Biden has said he wants to add half a million electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S. to the existing 29,000 stations. This will be an infrastructure project that extends across the U.S., creating jobs in oil and gas states, not just America’s coasts.