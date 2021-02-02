3. Fracking scars the landscape, degrades the environment, and threatens our air, water, and soil. Article 1 Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution grants citizens “the right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic, and esthetic values of the environment,” not just for all of us here today, but “for generations yet to come.” Air pollution comes off every point of fracking infrastructure — diesel trucks, well pads, pipelines, compressor stations, processing facilities, LNG terminals, petrochemical factories, and power plants. Contamination of private drinking water sources are well-documented in our state. Last year after a two-year investigation, a grand jury charged two fracking companies of illegally polluting surface and groundwater in Pennsylvania, making water unsafe to drink and threatening public health.