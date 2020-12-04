To that end, as I have argued, Black minds must matter. Reparations require radical investment in education for Black children and adults. That means decoupling the legacy of residential redlining that segregated housing from the funding of and assignment to elementary and secondary schools, ensuring that Black families can choose public schools that meet their unique needs. It means creating low and no-cost pathways to college and career training. There is also an urgent need to get more Black and brown teachers into our classrooms, teaching curricula informed by the trauma done to Black communities — and highlighting the brilliance, creativity, and resilience we have used to resist white supremacy. We need a culture of learning that does not expect less of Black children and in so doing, resign them to just that.