For progressives, Biden’s election is a doorway, not a destination. We are going to get our foot in that door right quick and make it open for our people. A Biden presidency creates more opportunities for building a world where all of us can thrive, no matter what you look like, who you love, where you come from, or how much money is in your pocket. If you want a glimpse of what that world might look like, see the Working Families Party’s People’s Charter, which has been endorsed by scores of elected leaders, including a dozen Members of Congress and Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Helen Gym.