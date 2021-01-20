U.S. citizens and green card holders have been separated from their spouses despite being in a legally qualifying relationship under the immigration statute. Parents have missed the milestones of their children. As one attorney told me: “The common thread I see among every single person that walks into my office is, I need my mom because I’m gonna be in labor and I can’t do this without her. Or, I’m the first person in my family to get a Ph.D.; it would mean the world to my parents to be there at my graduation ceremony. Or I’m in love and I’m getting married and I’m getting engaged and this is a huge moment in my life and I would like my parents to meet my future husband. ... Graduations, birth of a child, engagement, weddings; all of them are destroyed for people [because of the Muslim ban].”