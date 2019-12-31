First: The world is globalizing faster than we can imagine. Bilingualism is the norm. More than half of the world’s population speaks more than one language, as the BBC reported in 2016. It is also increasingly becoming the need for success in this globalizing world — and not just in terms of material gain. I am also referring to social, emotional, and intellectual success, all of which directly contribute not only to material success, but also to happiness and well-being.