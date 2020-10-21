About 70% of North America’s land birds (350-400 species) are migratory. Of these, more than 80% migrate at night. Illuminated buildings and other bright lights can confuse and disorient these nocturnal migrants, often with fatal consequences. Most native songbirds live in rural or forested habitats that are light-free at night. During migration, intense lights can cause birds to collide with windows or walls, or cause them to circle in confusion, leaving them weak and exhausted when they land. Reducing and turning off unnecessary lights would save millions of these beautiful and highly beneficial birds from painful injuries and death.