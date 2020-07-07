It’s clear the aftermath of the last month or so has lit a fire under so many people who placed race relations in the back of the brain, because, well as a white person, it really didn’t affect them much. I personally love that the struggle of a collective is on full display right now and so many white people are getting educated. I recently had a friend I’ve known forever reach out a while back to personally apologize if he’s ever made me feel marginalized. I couldn’t think back to a specific time, just those common overarching microaggressions, ones that have always been easier for so many POCs like myself to just laugh off or change the subject.