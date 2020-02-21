John Ruskin, a Victorian era theorist of historic preservation advocated for the preservation of buildings in a state of sublime dereliction. Take for example Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary where decay and disorder are beautiful and captivating. Decay, however, isn’t what it used to be. When Ruskin praised of the patina of age on historic buildings, he most certainly did not imagine a seven-story joke on the side of Tintern Abbey. Nowadays vandalism is a notable feature of many historic sites and an understood part of their decay. One such site of celebrated decay is Graffiti Pier, which projects out over the Delaware river near the corner of Richmond and Cumberland streets. There, street art marks the passage of time and adds layers of personal meaning that give the pier a unique sense of place.