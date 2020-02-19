Here is what happens when an organization turns sex abuse victims into creditors. The victim is now one of many, and the focus shifts from the facts of each tragic case to the “estate,” or finances and holdings of the institution. Chapter 11 bankruptcies are intended to let the entity pool its assets in the face of creditors, pay off what they can, and then reorganize. It’s all about saving the institution and “dealing” with creditors — numbers, accounting, and bottom lines. In other words, it’s all about the organization. It is not good redress for those who were sexually abused because often the organization ignored signs of danger and let these children be attacked.