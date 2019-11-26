We are asking our colleagues in Washington to join us in a call to pass a national infrastructure plan that rebuilds and modernizes our country for the 21st century, strengthens our economy, builds a climate-resilient future, and creates hundreds of thousands of good-paying American jobs. This plan must do more than make our roads and bridges work and keep our water clean, it must create a foundation for the next generation to reimagine what the future of this country looks like. And it must do so transparently, so our constituents know they are getting a return on their investment.