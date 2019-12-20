There has never been more overall political coverage in any one year than in 2019. There has been wall-to-wall live cable and sometimes even network coverage that preempts talk shows and soap operas starting as early at 9 a.m. on some days. On cable, the hosts and panels covering it were regularly on air by 6 a.m. advancing the upcoming hearing. Many hearings ran through the afternoons, with some extending into the night, preempting everything else on the schedule though prime time.