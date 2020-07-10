And then there’s the food (nonperishable and non-great), the coffee (tepid, and instant unless you can find some sludge from the always open pot at a gas station), duffel bags bursting with undone laundry, batteries that die, chargers that don’t work, phones that don’t get service even when chargers do, campfires that don’t light or that blow smoke in your face or aren’t allowed at all because of uncontrolled wildfires in that state. Then because you can’t cook or even heat water, you’re stuck eating into yet another bag of chocolate-less trail mix because you learned that lesson (the one about melting) in Flagstaff, where your car’s spark plug also blew — on a Sunday, in a town with only one garage open. And then there’s the ever potential harm that could be wrought by mosquitoes, biting flies, ticks, snakes, bears, poison ivy, poison oak, and, as a fun new addition in 2017, plague-infected prairie dogs. Have you ever weathered a thunderstorm under two sheets of nylon held up by plastic poles? I have. It’s not the exciting kind of terrifying.