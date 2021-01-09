When Trump supporters assaulted Capitol Police on Wednesday, they were supporting a broader effort to disenfranchise voters in Pennsylvania and other states because of false conspiracy theories seeking to delegitimize democratic elections. Decades earlier, police were the ones attacking Black voting rights activists who had organized peaceful marches protesting discriminatory voter registration laws. On March 7, 1965, police, under orders from then-segregationist Gov. George Wallace, stopped several hundred marchers at the end of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. When the demonstrators did not disperse, the troopers moved in and beat them; the day later became known as “Bloody Sunday.” The incident was recorded on camera and galvanized public attention, contributing to the passing of the Voting Rights Act later that year.