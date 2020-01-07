No amount of “advances in” equipment technology will protect the head in football. The head is inextricably linked to the game and is “in play” every play and for every player. No amount of teaching how to tackle properly, let alone be subject to unintended, cheap, or intended smacks to the head, will eliminate the risk of head injury. “Get your head in the game!” is more than a motivational shout by a coach. The head de facto serves as the tool for the assault as well as often being the target. Do an online search for the “best hits” of the year, and for any year, in college and pro football and those hits will involve the heads of players.