The problem with Altman’s proclamation (and this is the primary reason I wish local leaders would respond to the video) is that while hell, to Catholics, is a real place of suffering (and should not be discounted), such condemnation is solely in the province of our Lord, and suggestions to the contrary are outside the bounds of our theology. Altman’s threat casts aside hope and mercy, central tenets of our faith. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (a guide even Altman refers to as “the rulebook” in his talk) makes clear that in the end “we shall be judged on our love,” and that this is a judgment only rendered by a God who predestines no man to hell, and wants no man to perish. Thus, Altman’s threat is simply one man’s spin on the tempestuous political theater that is the 2020 election, not something of an authentic religious nature. And people need to know that fact.