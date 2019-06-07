I opted to try “medical” cannabis based on anecdotal reports from my hematologist, colleague, and friends, despite my anxiety over inhaling an — at the time — unregulated substance with no evidence-based science to support its use, nor assurances against harmful contaminants. I was fortunate then, and subsequently opted to serve as commissioner on the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, in an effort to ensure no one else would have to take such a gamble in deciding on a treatment.