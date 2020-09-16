This weekend, the Jewish people will celebrate Rosh Hashanah, marking the beginning of the year 5781. As I reflect back on the year that is ending and look forward to the year ahead, I think that recent years will be remembered for how much we counted: How many people have been infected with the coronavirus? How many people have died from it? How many days have passed since we last went to our workplaces, our schools, or our synagogues physically and not virtually? How many minutes did Officer Derek Chauvin hold his knee on the neck of George Floyd? How many fires are raging in California? How many days remain until the 2020 election?