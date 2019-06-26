When debating whether to open Uptown Beer Garden in 2015, Sips played a big part in our decision-making. We were able to confidently invest the time and money into a new business, because we knew from experience that a reliable promotion like Sips would make a new outdoor establishment successful. While Uptown is our most notable Sips location, bringing in large, vibrant crowds week after week, our other restaurants see a larger percentage of food sales during Sips vs. any other weekday evening in the summer. While the initial Sips discounted price points bring customers in the door, these patrons typically stay after the promotion ends and turn into future repeat customers.