As a historian, I wonder now whether those early days of persecution were so indelibly imprinted on Catholic bishops’ institutional memory that when the actual threats evaporated, they continued to operate as they had before, consolidating power in church and state and brooking no opposition from either quarter. The path from church burnings in Kensington to a mansion on City Avenue was also the path that led to the contemporary crisis in the church over clergy sex abuse. Intensified by the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report last August, and the scandalous revelations about former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, this crisis was caused by members of the hierarchy who saw themselves above American law, impervious to challenges from lay Catholics, and determined to prioritize the preservation of the institution over the protection of the most vulnerable among them.