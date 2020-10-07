We should not be surprised that parents in all communities value educational options for their children and that when given the chance, they choose those options that work best for them. Nor should we be surprised that voters reject the notion that these alternatives somehow harm the local district-managed public schools. In a nation-wide study earlier this year, Winters considered the possibility that charter schools might create negative impacts on local district schools and found no evidence to support that claim. Rather, he found “a very small but positive relationship between the proportion of students within a geographic district who attend a charter school as of 2009 and the test-score growth for students enrolled in the traditional public schools in the same district over the next seven years.”