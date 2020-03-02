I was stunned to read in a new report from Public Citizens for Children and Youth that mine is among the 70% of families with children in Philadelphia who are likely to have little to no income left after covering just the basic expenses, including the enormous bill for child care. The report, “Underwater: What’s Sinking Families in Philadelphia,” finds that even families making $75,000 a year are barely covering the basics of living and raising children. Housing costs, for instance, are growing steadily, with median rent growing by 10% since 2012 in Philadelphia. Health-care costs, too, are growing rapidly, with premiums in Pennsylvania increasing by an average of 50% just since 2014. It’s hard enough to keep up with these costs on their own, and adding child-care costs to the mix — or the loss of income from being unable to work — makes for an economy that, simply put, does not work for families.