Forty-six years ago, a spokesperson for Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC), said: “Recent events have led people to believe that the Chinese community is against progress - against the City’s attempt to promote commerce and revitalize the inner core. That is untrue . We believe that these things should happen in the interests of the people. However, when projects are promoted without regard to the rights and livelihood of the people they will affect, we feel that this is neither in the interests of progress nor of the City at large.”