Because of its industrial past, Callowhill lacks the cohesiveness of a typical neighborhood. It is dotted with overgrown surface lots, many of them owned by the corporate descendant of the Reading Railroad. PECO has taken advantage of the organizational vacuum to expand its unsightly transformer station. There is no one to stand up to the server farms that run noisy exhaust fans 24 hours a day. Had the BID been in existence, the neighborhood might have been able to preempt a proposal to locate a self-storage facility on Spring Garden Street, the closest thing Callowhill has to a retail corridor.