Let’s be clear: the aim of this lawsuit is to repeal this law and restock the shelves of stores visited by children and young adults with these fruit and candy flavored tobacco products. This aim is complicit with actions of other racist systems which have disproportionately harmed, and profited from, communities of color. It is oblivious to the unified voices that are demanding racial justice in our city and across the country. The actions of the tobacco industry are the actions of a racist institution and demonstrate a complete disregard for black and brown Philadelphians in the interests of maintaining their profits.