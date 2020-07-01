Yet, it is important to note those who have not been able to benefit from a clean slate: an estimated 50% of those with otherwise eligible misdemeanor convictions statewide, and 75% of those eligible in Philadelphia alone were eliminated from automated sealing due to outstanding court debts. The requirement to pay court fines and fees before having a conviction record sealed has hindered thousands of Pennsylvanians from finding meaningful employment and housing and limited countless other opportunities. The requirement also seems to have disproportionately disqualified Black Pennsylvanians from having their misdemeanors sealed.