Two years ago, I experienced my “climate moment.” It was the moment when I could suddenly see and understand the ways climate change threatened all the things I care about. Rubbing the cobwebs out of my eyes as I woke up, I read the day’s headlines on my phone. Today, it could’ve been news and horrifying images of wildfires ravaging the West Coast. But in 2018, one headline stuck out to me: “Strong risk of crisis as early as 2040,” describing a major UN climate report. I walked downstairs with a pit in my stomach to find my pregnant wife and said with a cracking voice, “I think this is a lot worse than I realized.”