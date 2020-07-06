Then came the coronavirus and the police killing of George Floyd. Exactly none of what we as journalists learned about our nation in the last three months should have come as a surprise. We have known, or should have known, that the public health system in the U.S. is overpriced and unequal. We have known, or should have known, that Americans are not equipped to withstand an economic downturn. We have known, or should have known, that racial injustice is pervasive in our country (and in our media) and that Black people continue to die, be incarcerated, and suffer economically at tragically disproportionate rates.