In less than 25 years, Philadelphia’s summer temperatures may match what Floridians saw in Orlando between 1981 and 2000. That’s the prediction from a team of Penn State University researchers who assessed the effects of changing weather conditions on agriculture, health, tourism, forestry, and energy in the 2015 Pennsylvania Climate Impact Assessment Update.
Temperatures in Pennsylvania and worldwide have increased thanks to rising emissions of gases, like carbon dioxide, into the earth’s atmosphere that trap in heat. If these emission trends continue, summers in Pennsylvania will keep getting hotter — eventually mirroring current temperatures in cities to the south, the researchers found.
This map illustrates these expected shifts driven by climate change, showing the kinds of temperatures Pennsylvanians will have to live with in 2041-2070. By then, Philadelphia will feel like Orlando, Harrisburg like Birmingham, AL — and we’ll all likely be much sweatier.
The graphic is based on information developed by Andrew Ross and Raymond Najjar, Penn State Professor of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science for the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Environment and Natural Resources Institute, and is used with permission of the Institute.