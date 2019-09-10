As the fall 2019 semester begins at colleges and universities across the nation, the student populace will be more diverse than ever. According to a 2019 status report by the American Council on Education (ACE), Race and Ethnicity in Higher Education, the percentage of undergraduate students in colleges and universities identifying as people of color was a little more than 45 percent in 2016, up from nearly 30 percent two decades prior (graduate students of color increased to 32 percent from 21 percent over the same period).