Comcast further seems to believe that their outdoor and small business hotspots are satisfactory options for families without home internet access. The tone-deafness of this belief is staggering, particularly since the children of Comcast executives do their schoolwork from their homes using their own home Wi-Fi, while less privileged families have to make do with the nearest parking lot. It sounds Dickensian, but this is not hyperbole. Enough students have been forced to complete their studies in parking lots that the Philly Tech Justice activist group created the #ParkingLotWiFi campaign to shine a light on these gross inequities.