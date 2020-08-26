In the weeks following the stay at home order, officials asked Comcast to open their hotspots— a move that would vastly expand internet access for thousands of people struggling to get online. But Comcast executives refused, claiming it would negatively impact their customers’ service and that their network was not designed for public use. But the Internet Essentials Partnership Program profits from legislation that industry lobbyists fought to pass in Harrisburg 15 years ago, which preempts municipalities from building their own affordable broadband networks for public use by facilitating the use of the same network in exchange for a large payout from the school district, with a subsidy from the Comcast Foundation.