However, what traditionally plays out in classrooms across America is what many educators call a balanced literacy approach: Children learn phonics, or sounding out letters and words, isolated from comprehension. They are encouraged to use separate “skills and strategies” to understand the meaning, such as finding the “main idea” of a text and making inferences — like identifying words they cannot read by looking at the first letter and making a best guess from context. Teachers often believe they are aligning their instruction with best practices, but have not been educated on the science of reading to determine whether their approaches truly work.