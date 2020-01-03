In the meantime, we must do everything we can to bring more kids home so every young person has the same chance at freedom and success that I had. That’s why I work with YASP to help young people held in adult facilities. That’s also why I work with PCBF to bring them home. This year, like last year, both organizations are partnering to post bail for the young people who need our help the most, who should be in school or at home, instead of sitting in adult jail on impossibly high bails.