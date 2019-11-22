At the end of the training, each of us committed a personally meaningful gift. I gave more money than I had ever before: $5,000. But we all acknowledged that a $40 gift held the same significance, if not more, from one of my co-participants with less access to money. What mattered was not the amount — it was the action of committing meaningfully to a shared goal. The $130,000 we raised from 365 donors would go toward 13 grassroots groups doing black-centered organizing in our region — including the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative, which organizes to resist displacement and gentrification; Soil Generation, a coalition of gardeners, farmers, and others building power to regain control of local land and food; and Womanist Working Collective, which is building anticapitalist alternatives like its Time Bank Project.