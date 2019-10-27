The point is not to condemn Philadelphia or Pennsylvania. The point is to state that the past is always more complex than we anticipate. It can also be contradictory. Simultaneous to these histories, both Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have a rich history of abolitionism, including Quaker activists; opponents of slavery like Anthony Benezet and William Still; the Pennsylvania Abolition Society; the women of the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society; and the more than 300,000 men who fought in the Union army first to suppress the Southern rebellion, then to preserve the Union and eradicate slavery in the U.S. once and for all. Historians have labored tirelessly to preserve these stories via scholarship, museum exhibits, National Park interpretations, and in schools. Many preeminent Civil War historians reside in Pennsylvania, including three who will speak on “Revising the Civil War” at Villanova University’s Lepage Center on Wednesday night: Rachel Shelden, Jill Ogline Titus, and Judith Giesberg.