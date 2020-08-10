An early draft of the GOP Senate bill limited PPP eligibility to those groups with 50 or fewer employees and capped their loans at $500,000 (with exceptions for chambers of commerce and destination marketing organizations). However, the American Society for Association Executives — quite literally a lobbying group for lobbying groups — has been actively lobbying Congress to make their members eligible and won a last minute revision to remove these restrictions. ASAE is currently working to gut the bill’s final meaningful prohibition — that no group that spends more than 10% of its activities on lobbying can get a PPP loan. (The bill prevents loans from covering “lobbying activities”, but this is easily circumvented by moving money around.)