Extreme weather is also impacting the efficiency and safety of our ports, roads, and other infrastructure, which are already in need of repair. In Pennsylvania, our bridges rank as some of the worst in the country. Every one of us has blown or damaged a tire on our roads due to the growing number of potholes. Flooding and hurricanes are hitting our communities in both Pennsylvania and Delaware more often, inundating our roads, homes, and businesses. The Delaware Department of Transportation has estimated that it will cost nearly $1.5 billion to sustain the state’s most vulnerable roads and bridges in the coming years.