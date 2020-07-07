Some may argue that technology can solve this problem by offering digital substitutes for human contact tracers. For instance, there are phone apps that keep track of where you’ve been, making it easier for you to remember people with whom you’ve recently interacted. But you still need a human contact tracer to ask you about these social interactions. Other apps use privacy-respecting Bluetooth signals to detect if you are near someone who tested positive, but this requires both you and the infected person to have the same app running, and forcing people to install contact tracing apps on their phones raises concerns about privacy and freedom of choice.