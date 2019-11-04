Copenhagen is one of many cities that show this path works and is possible. They also show that it doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It has taken Copenhagen two generations to get where it is now, and they started with a fairly walkable, dense city. Copenhagen has had all the same community conversations, some of them very difficult, about changing how streets work that we are having now in Philadelphia. Change is difficult everywhere, and we are at a divisive time in our society. A good dose of listening to each other will help us get there. Copenhagen also shows that it is not free. All that high-quality infrastructure, while cheaper than building an interstate, costs something – construction, design, and really good community engagement.