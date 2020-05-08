A housing-first approach to COVID-19 would guarantee housing to everyone who wants and needs it (without coercion), regardless of incarceration, substance use, or mental illness history. Intakes would be immediate so that those without cell phones aren’t lost in the shuffle waiting for callbacks — an issue that can severely tamper access. Adequate staffing and services — and perhaps some policy changes — are necessary to ensure safety, as has been highlighted by the tragic deaths of four New Yorkers who were recovering at hotels post-hospitalization. This is an opportunity to provide jobs to many social workers, case managers, outpatient nurses, and students of these disciplines who haven’t been working since the city shut down.